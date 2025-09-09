Decoding MP Materials's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MP Materials. Our analysis of options history for MP Materials MP revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 11% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $111,587, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,624,442.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $120.0 for MP Materials over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.5 $8.5 $70.00 $483.6K 1.7K 715 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $64.00 $252.0K 80 713 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.5 $8.5 $70.00 $243.1K 1.7K 1.0K MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.8 $9.8 $9.8 $65.00 $147.0K 2.6K 151 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $65.00 $100.0K 1.4K 309

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Current Position of MP Materials

With a volume of 3,610,248, the price of MP is up 1.24% at $63.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.0.

