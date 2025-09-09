Behind the Scenes of Hut 8's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hut 8 HUT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Hut 8.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $95,480, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,093,957.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $42.0 for Hut 8 during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hut 8's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hut 8's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $42.0, over the past month.

Hut 8 Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.75 $3.5 $3.7 $33.00 $351.5K 1.2K 1.0K HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.95 $18.55 $18.8 $10.00 $187.9K 2.6K 100 HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.15 $18.25 $19.0 $10.00 $115.9K 2.6K 61 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.25 $4.5 $30.00 $112.9K 3.9K 252 HUT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $0.89 $0.7 $0.7 $22.00 $95.4K 1.3K 1.5K

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Hut 8, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Hut 8

With a trading volume of 4,101,024, the price of HUT is up by 8.91%, reaching $27.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hut 8

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Hut 8, targeting a price of $33. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $23. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Hut 8, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from Maxim Group has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hut 8, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

