Spotlight on Seagate Technology Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Seagate Technology Hldgs STX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in STX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Seagate Technology Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 13% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $55,509, and 21 calls, totaling $2,386,756.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $240.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $98.8 $95.5 $98.8 $95.00 $681.7K 184 68 STX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $91.3 $88.7 $89.79 $100.00 $197.8K 1.2K 22 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $108.2 $107.0 $108.3 $85.00 $184.1K 56 17 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $103.9 $102.4 $103.9 $90.00 $176.6K 92 17 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $103.9 $103.8 $103.9 $90.00 $176.6K 92 34

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Present Market Standing of Seagate Technology Hldgs

With a trading volume of 1,008,857, the price of STX is up by 0.36%, reaching $189.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Seagate Technology Hldgs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $197.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

