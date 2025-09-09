Astera Labs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs ALAB we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $547,828 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $2,274,716.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $280.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 597.15 with a total volume of 1,838.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $119.6 $119.1 $119.5 $100.00 $358.5K 2.8K 30 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $168.6 $166.9 $167.8 $50.00 $167.8K 47 10 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $29.3 $28.5 $28.75 $190.00 $143.7K 534 18 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $23.4 $21.5 $23.4 $220.00 $142.7K 293 0 ALAB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $39.3 $36.7 $38.0 $250.00 $133.0K 115 35

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Astera Labs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,853,006, the ALAB's price is down by -0.88%, now at $214.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $196.67.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from CICC downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $190.

