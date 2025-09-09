Spotlight on Target: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $73,500, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $299,561.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $105.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Target stands at 2417.86, with a total volume reaching 972.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Target, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.7 $14.4 $14.7 $100.00 $73.5K 1.6K 50 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $14.6 $14.3 $14.47 $90.00 $72.7K 1.1K 62 TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.63 $1.56 $1.6 $91.00 $67.0K 354 491 TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.65 $4.5 $4.58 $105.00 $36.6K 1.2K 80 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.65 $4.45 $4.56 $105.00 $36.4K 1.2K 0

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Target

Currently trading with a volume of 1,970,378, the TGT's price is down by -0.88%, now at $90.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Target

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $111.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Target, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Target with a target price of $106. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Target with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.