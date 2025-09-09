Planet Labs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Planet Labs PL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Planet Labs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,500, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,650,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $12.0 for Planet Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Planet Labs stands at 3949.0, with a total volume reaching 17,729.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Planet Labs, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Planet Labs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.7 $2.5 $2.55 $7.00 $318.7K 8.4K 2.2K PL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.6 $2.4 $2.4 $7.00 $240.1K 8.4K 4.1K PL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.5 $2.3 $2.35 $7.00 $235.0K 8.4K 1.0K PL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.15 $1.05 $1.08 $9.00 $215.8K 9.6K 2.2K PL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.55 $2.45 $2.5 $7.00 $187.5K 8.4K 3.0K

About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Planet Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Planet Labs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,744,067, the price of PL is down -3.47% at $9.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Planet Labs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Planet Labs, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Planet Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.