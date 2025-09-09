Boeing's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing BA revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $757,435, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,035,497.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $300.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.15 $35.15 $35.15 $240.00 $351.5K 832 0 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.25 $17.85 $18.15 $225.00 $136.1K 6.1K 7 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $21.5 $20.5 $20.59 $245.00 $112.2K 266 223 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $21.45 $19.95 $19.95 $245.00 $111.7K 266 279 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.4 $19.5 $20.65 $245.00 $102.8K 266 0

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing

Trading volume stands at 1,302,508, with BA's price down by -0.21%, positioned at $230.46.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $270.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Vertical Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.