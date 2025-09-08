Decoding Starbucks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $985,800, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $412,399.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $85.00 $327.0K 1.6K 676 SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $2.92 $2.85 $2.88 $70.00 $144.0K 16 502 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $85.00 $115.5K 9.0K 551 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.33 $2.13 $2.2 $55.00 $110.0K 229 500 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $1.21 $1.18 $1.21 $88.00 $87.2K 377 1.0K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Starbucks

Trading volume stands at 6,190,478, with SBUX's price down by -2.01%, positioned at $83.72.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Baird upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.