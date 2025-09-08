Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UBER

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,500,710, and 27 were calls, valued at $4,007,401.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $140.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $10.15 $9.35 $9.4 $100.00 $1.8M 700 3 UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.5 $7.25 $7.4 $77.50 $740.0K 373 1.0K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.6 $92.00 $504.0K 2.1K 1.8K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.91 $92.50 $490.0K 2.0K 1.3K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.6 $12.5 $12.52 $90.00 $217.5K 2.6K 310

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,469,034, the UBER's price is up by 3.25%, now at $93.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $127.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $127.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.