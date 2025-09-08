Quanta Services Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Quanta Services PWR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Quanta Services.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $157,560, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $494,738.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $400.0 for Quanta Services, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quanta Services's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quanta Services's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Quanta Services Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $61.9 $57.7 $60.5 $400.00 $157.5K 0 28 PWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $67.6 $65.9 $66.0 $330.00 $138.5K 2 28 PWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.4 $61.9 $61.9 $330.00 $111.4K 69 6 PWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $77.6 $76.1 $76.1 $320.00 $53.3K 12 2 PWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $41.5 $39.5 $40.2 $370.00 $40.2K 16 56

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Quanta Services, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Quanta Services

Currently trading with a volume of 464,323, the PWR's price is up by 0.94%, now at $376.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Quanta Services

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $360.0.

