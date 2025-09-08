What the Options Market Tells Us About Mastercard

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $116,440 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $531,924.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $490.0 to $620.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $490.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $99.85 $97.95 $97.95 $530.00 $244.8K 7 25 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $158.5 $155.45 $158.5 $490.00 $79.2K 0 5 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $46.55 $45.8 $46.21 $585.00 $73.9K 0 32 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $59.7 $58.45 $59.43 $590.00 $59.4K 13 0 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $130.15 $127.8 $127.8 $500.00 $38.3K 22 3

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Mastercard's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 798,621, the MA's price is up by 0.85%, now at $589.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $645.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $645.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.