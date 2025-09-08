Looking At Wheaton Precious Metals's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wheaton Precious Metals WPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Wheaton Precious Metals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,685, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $407,290.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $145.0 for Wheaton Precious Metals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wheaton Precious Metals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wheaton Precious Metals's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.8 $45.6 $45.6 $65.00 $91.2K 256 22 WPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $17.1 $16.3 $16.5 $90.00 $82.5K 424 100 WPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $16.7 $16.1 $16.1 $90.00 $80.5K 424 50 WPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.85 $1.85 $1.85 $105.00 $46.2K 268 3 WPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $145.00 $35.5K 132 68

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other.

Present Market Standing of Wheaton Precious Metals

Currently trading with a volume of 1,280,073, the WPM's price is up by 1.74%, now at $106.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $107.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Wheaton Precious Metals, targeting a price of $109. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $106.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.