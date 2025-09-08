What the Options Market Tells Us About Applied Mat

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $280,314 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $465,690.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $180.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $21.15 $20.9 $21.02 $180.00 $94.5K 331 47 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.35 $9.25 $9.35 $170.00 $91.6K 3.7K 115 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.6 $16.55 $16.6 $180.00 $89.4K 1.2K 92 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $28.5 $27.6 $28.0 $175.00 $56.0K 1.8K 20 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.84 $2.54 $2.77 $165.00 $55.4K 3.8K 549

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,374,602, with AMAT's price up by 0.32%, positioned at $163.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 66 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $191.8.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $209. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from Daiwa Capital has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $170. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.