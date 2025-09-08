10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $14.00 $47.5K 81.5K 508 JBLU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.50 $35.5K 8.8K 428 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.16 $38.7K 1.1K 158 RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $48.00 $25.0K 730 150 RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $5.00 $35.8K 161 31 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $450.00 $51.3K 117 30 BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $31.50 $46.5K 50 25 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $110.00 $25.1K 252 6 ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $26.1K 36.2K 1 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $620.00 $109.5K 67 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 81503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU JBLU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 428 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 8886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 494 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $14.16 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB RKLB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $3420.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE BE, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $31.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $4186.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR ACHR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 36274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.5K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.