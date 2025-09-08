What the Options Market Tells Us About Enphase Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy ENPH revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $344,491, and 7 were calls, valued at $280,068.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $100.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $11.6 $11.6 $11.6 $50.00 $104.4K 0 90 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $3.25 $3.1 $3.15 $40.00 $94.5K 59 318 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $40.00 $73.0K 59 326 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.75 $5.9 $40.00 $59.0K 5.3K 161 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $52.1 $51.9 $52.01 $90.00 $41.6K 10 1

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,962,055, the price of ENPH is down by -3.73%, reaching $38.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Enphase Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.