This Is What Whales Are Betting On Centene

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Centene. Our analysis of options history for Centene CNC revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $693,452, and 6 were calls, valued at $475,330.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $40.0 for Centene, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centene's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centene's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Centene Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.55 $0.45 $0.54 $28.00 $253.8K 9.9K 5.1K CNC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $2.4 $2.25 $2.3 $31.00 $230.1K 25 341 CNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.4 $9.0 $9.25 $25.00 $185.0K 72.1K 2 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $30.00 $130.5K 6.1K 467 CNC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $30.00 $102.5K 3.7K 233

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Present Market Standing of Centene

With a volume of 7,720,510, the price of CNC is up 0.14% at $29.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Expert Opinions on Centene

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Centene with a target price of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Centene, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Centene, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.