Looking At Dell Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies DELL revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $185,040, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,670,075.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $150.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.69 $2.53 $2.6 $150.00 $1.0M 885 5.0K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.6 $2.59 $2.6 $150.00 $230.9K 885 866 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.65 $8.83 $120.00 $88.2K 3.2K 100 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.8 $16.4 $16.4 $115.00 $70.5K 1.6K 45 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $23.75 $22.1 $23.0 $110.00 $69.0K 296 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies

Trading volume stands at 1,933,180, with DELL's price up by 0.14%, positioned at $125.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $158.8.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $167. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

