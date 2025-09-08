Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wynn Resorts

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Wynn Resorts WYNN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WYNN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Wynn Resorts. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $404,360, and 11 are calls, amounting to $566,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $170.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 844.0 with a total volume of 2,417.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $110.00 $199.6K 1.8K 528 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.3 $4.05 $4.09 $110.00 $178.0K 1.8K 73 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.03 $1.92 $1.93 $125.00 $167.7K 1.3K 882 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.25 $6.05 $6.05 $145.00 $87.1K 1.0K 352 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.0 $21.25 $21.68 $125.00 $43.3K 126 0

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

In light of the recent options history for Wynn Resorts, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 604,540, the price of WYNN is up by 2.0%, reaching $123.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $132.8.

* In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $147. * In a positive move, an analyst from Argus Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Wynn Resorts with a target price of $126. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $133. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wynn Resorts, targeting a price of $113.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.