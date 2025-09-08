Baidu's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Baidu BIDU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIDU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Baidu. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $326,890, and 34 are calls, amounting to $2,083,966.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.2 $25.55 $26.1 $100.00 $326.2K 1.2K 15 BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $6.0 $5.05 $5.5 $105.00 $165.0K 44 67 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.3 $7.15 $7.3 $170.00 $146.0K 3.2K 74 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.7 $16.65 $16.7 $100.00 $136.9K 7.6K 483 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.8 $15.5 $15.8 $100.00 $129.5K 7.6K 604

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,478,091, the price of BIDU is up 7.22% at $109.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Baidu with a target price of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.