Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,283 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $471,560.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $24.95 $24.15 $24.33 $40.00 $121.6K 56 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.71 $1.75 $70.00 $87.5K 19.6K 586 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $90.00 $71.0K 437 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.0 $13.75 $13.75 $60.00 $55.0K 1.6K 10 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.3 $5.39 $70.00 $53.9K 6.7K 118

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Current Position of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 2,159,277, with MRVL's price up by 1.03%, positioned at $63.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.6.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $90. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $78.

