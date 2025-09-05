Smart Money Is Betting Big In DLTR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dollar Tree DLTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Tree. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 13% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $455,389, and 7 are calls, amounting to $653,335.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $99.0 to $150.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Tree options trades today is 1153.0 with a total volume of 3,845.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Tree's big money trades within a strike price range of $99.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.3 $17.4 $19.1 $100.00 $286.5K 12 150 DLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $8.8 $7.85 $8.4 $108.00 $168.0K 654 291 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.35 $2.32 $2.35 $120.00 $157.5K 5.4K 61 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $3.05 $2.9 $2.9 $99.00 $87.0K 19 301 DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $105.00 $58.7K 1.1K 183

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. The retailer has agreed to sell Family Dollar (with about 7,000 stores) to private equity investors for $1 billion.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Tree, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Dollar Tree

Currently trading with a volume of 4,201,755, the DLTR's price is up by 0.71%, now at $100.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $123.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $140. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.