What the Options Market Tells Us About Reddit

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit RDDT revealed 67 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,189,569, and 51 were calls, valued at $2,766,897.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $370.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Reddit options trades today is 651.91 with a total volume of 18,163.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Reddit's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $17.25 $15.95 $16.9 $250.00 $260.2K 14 154 RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $245.00 $215.0K 1.6K 1.7K RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $12.5 $11.8 $12.5 $250.00 $192.5K 14 154 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $8.8 $8.3 $8.5 $235.00 $147.3K 1.3K 771 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.5 $14.7 $14.96 $280.00 $133.1K 1.4K 92

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Reddit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,943,735, the RDDT's price is up by 1.03%, now at $234.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

Expert Opinions on Reddit

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Reddit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.