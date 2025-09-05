T-Mobile US Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US TMUS we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $265,752 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $436,328.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $300.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.5 $6.55 $7.15 $300.00 $243.1K 353 340 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $33.9 $33.45 $33.9 $250.00 $84.7K 415 25 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.85 $15.75 $15.76 $230.00 $53.6K 228 126 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.2 $13.65 $14.2 $300.00 $46.8K 45 0 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.9 $15.85 $15.9 $230.00 $41.2K 228 52

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US

With a trading volume of 1,797,759, the price of TMUS is up by 0.35%, reaching $253.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $286.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $286.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest T-Mobile US options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.