Oracle Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 103 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,877,681, and 75 are calls, for a total amount of $5,506,081.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $360.0 for Oracle over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 2206.45 with a total volume of 22,853.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $18.0 $17.6 $17.8 $280.00 $445.0K 555 0 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.0 $23.15 $23.45 $300.00 $281.4K 766 187 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $35.0 $34.35 $34.58 $220.00 $276.6K 878 82 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $26.65 $25.55 $25.84 $290.00 $255.8K 1.6K 102 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.25 $9.05 $9.2 $330.00 $230.0K 261 260

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oracle

Trading volume stands at 8,195,021, with ORCL's price up by 3.43%, positioned at $230.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $300.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oracle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.