10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $350.00 $35.4K 32.6K 254.2K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.50 $49.6K 116.0K 15.9K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $14.00 $27.0K 958 4.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $135.00 $27.5K 5.5K 3.6K GRPN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $126.0K 3.4K 1.0K QS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $69.6K 3.1K 655 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $170.00 $42.3K 226 413 FLWS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.00 $33.2K 984 359 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $123.00 $28.0K 183 222 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $65.00 $182.0K 253 201

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 32670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 116093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $309.0 per contract. There were 5584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN GRPN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 497 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 3104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLWS FLWS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BROS BROS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.