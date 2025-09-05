Behind the Scenes of Nu Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nu Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Nu Holdings NU revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $111,068, and 8 were calls, valued at $458,219.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $16.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nu Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nu Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.95 $4.8 $4.85 $10.00 $120.8K 33.8K 758 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.28 $1.25 $1.28 $15.00 $61.8K 114.0K 1.2K NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.35 $1.34 $1.35 $14.00 $54.0K 408 0 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.95 $0.92 $0.95 $14.00 $53.2K 945 889 NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $12.00 $52.0K 5.7K 216

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings

Trading volume stands at 21,344,071, with NU's price up by 0.94%, positioned at $15.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 68 days.

Expert Opinions on Nu Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.72.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $15. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * An analyst from Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $17. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nu Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.