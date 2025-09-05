Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in DoorDash

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on DoorDash. Our analysis of options history for DoorDash DASH revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $170,940, and 5 were calls, valued at $415,680.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $267.5 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $267.5 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $260.00 $143.0K 1.2K 234 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.95 $6.6 $6.6 $260.00 $132.0K 1.2K 435 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.57 $0.4 $0.42 $265.00 $84.0K 56 2.0K DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.4 $6.15 $6.4 $210.00 $64.0K 6.7K 100 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $22.25 $20.7 $20.7 $267.50 $39.3K 0 0

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

DoorDash's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,042,037, the DASH's price is down by -1.82%, now at $244.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $293.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $360. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $239.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.