Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CAVA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group CAVA we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $258,400 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $544,758.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $95.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cava Group stands at 752.9, with a total volume reaching 1,990.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cava Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.68 $1.59 $1.59 $95.00 $127.2K 1.2K 800 CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.65 $9.65 $70.00 $115.8K 838 50 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.0 $5.55 $5.55 $65.00 $111.0K 755 303 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $21.25 $20.6 $20.75 $65.00 $103.7K 11 50 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $75.00 $67.5K 1.3K 232

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group

Currently trading with a volume of 1,162,764, the CAVA's price is up by 0.56%, now at $66.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

Expert Opinions on Cava Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $97. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $88. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $74.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.