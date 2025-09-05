Unity Software Unusual Options Activity For September 05

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $256,510 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,557,652.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $60.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $7.95 $8.01 $40.00 $108.9K 17.2K 373 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $60.00 $82.7K 245 201 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $43.00 $76.0K 38.4K 1.5K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.2 $14.9 $15.2 $30.00 $76.0K 79.5K 90 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.75 $43.00 $75.0K 38.4K 1.3K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software

With a trading volume of 10,037,826, the price of U is up by 5.28%, reaching $42.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software with a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software with a target price of $29. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $35. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.