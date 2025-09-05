Looking At Paramount Skydance's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Paramount Skydance PSKY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PSKY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Paramount Skydance.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,805, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $522,730.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Paramount Skydance over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Paramount Skydance's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Paramount Skydance's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Paramount Skydance Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PSKY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.34 $1.07 $1.07 $18.00 $73.8K 30 2.0K PSKY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.15 $5.85 $6.15 $10.00 $61.5K 5.1K 0 PSKY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.55 $5.65 $20.00 $54.8K 3.7K 100 PSKY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.32 $0.99 $1.07 $18.00 $53.5K 30 3.0K PSKY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.32 $0.99 $1.07 $18.00 $53.5K 30 2.0K

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes the Paramount+, Pluto TV, and BET+ streaming services. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

In light of the recent options history for Paramount Skydance, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Paramount Skydance Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,329,683, with PSKY's price down by -2.1%, positioned at $14.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on Paramount Skydance

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Paramount Skydance, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for Paramount Skydance, targeting a price of $8. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $11. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.