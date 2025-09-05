Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce CRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $937,766, and 17 are calls, amounting to $581,053.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $550.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $2.26 $2.1 $2.1 $245.00 $105.0K 1.2K 911 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.0 $46.25 $48.0 $290.00 $96.0K 1.2K 20 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $42.15 $41.4 $41.71 $290.00 $91.7K 270 1 CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $4.1 $3.9 $4.01 $250.00 $80.2K 369 299 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.54 $247.50 $71.9K 213 293

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,257,601, the CRM's price is up by 1.69%, now at $248.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $347.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $370. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Salesforce with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.