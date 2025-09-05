D.R. Horton Unusual Options Activity For September 05

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D.R. Horton DHI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $78,320, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,410,886.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for D.R. Horton during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D.R. Horton's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D.R. Horton's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $11.1 $10.6 $10.6 $172.50 $170.0K 641 347 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $11.0 $10.5 $10.66 $172.50 $148.9K 641 269 DHI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $87.7 $85.2 $86.45 $100.00 $138.3K 33 0 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $4.6 $3.9 $3.9 $180.00 $102.5K 1.6K 523 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $3.6 $3.6 $3.6 $180.00 $90.0K 1.6K 792

About D.R. Horton

With operations in 126 markets across 36 states D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in the United States. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

D.R. Horton's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,148,289, the DHI's price is up by 2.19%, now at $180.56.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for D.R. Horton

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.