Spotlight on Enphase Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy ENPH revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 15% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $306,030, and 7 were calls, valued at $348,675.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $60.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.49 $2.45 $2.51 $35.00 $150.5K 4.7K 645 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.3 $10.05 $10.05 $40.00 $100.5K 1.7K 100 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.76 $0.72 $0.72 $45.00 $64.0K 4.4K 1.0K ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $1.52 $1.47 $1.5 $36.00 $45.1K 283 388 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.75 $1.72 $1.75 $50.00 $37.6K 3.7K 216

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 4,302,036, the ENPH's price is down by -1.67%, now at $36.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.