Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Joby Aviation

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Joby Aviation JOBY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JOBY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Joby Aviation. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $91,635, and 10 are calls, amounting to $492,805.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $25.0 for Joby Aviation during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Joby Aviation options trades today is 5451.45 with a total volume of 3,631.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Joby Aviation's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Joby Aviation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.1 $2.0 $2.0 $17.00 $157.6K 729 1.1K JOBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $13.00 $52.0K 3.5K 403 JOBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.7 $3.8 $10.00 $49.4K 7.9K 190 JOBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $15.00 $43.0K 5.1K 114 JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.0 $5.8 $5.8 $10.00 $38.2K 10.5K 122

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

Current Position of Joby Aviation

Currently trading with a volume of 30,658,133, the JOBY's price is down by -0.42%, now at $12.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Joby Aviation

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $17.

