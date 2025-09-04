Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BRBR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BellRing Brands. Our analysis of options history for BellRing Brands BRBR revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $155,740, and 8 were calls, valued at $643,157.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $47.5 for BellRing Brands during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BellRing Brands's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BellRing Brands's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $47.5, over the past month.

BellRing Brands Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BRBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.5 $1.35 $1.25 $42.50 $125.0K 19.3K 4.6K BRBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.4 $1.0 $1.1 $42.50 $110.0K 19.3K 2.1K BRBR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.4 $40.00 $108.0K 1.2K 200 BRBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.5 $1.35 $1.35 $42.50 $94.4K 19.3K 3.1K BRBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $7.9 $7.7 $7.73 $47.50 $87.2K 6 119

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing nutrition-related products. Its brands, Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar provides various products including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company's products are distributed through a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug and mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

Present Market Standing of BellRing Brands

Currently trading with a volume of 2,086,364, the BRBR's price is up by 1.84%, now at $42.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About BellRing Brands

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $51.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for BellRing Brands, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BellRing Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for BellRing Brands, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on BellRing Brands, maintaining a target price of $58. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BellRing Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

