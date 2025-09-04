Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR revealed 109 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 42 were puts, with a value of $3,088,680, and 67 were calls, valued at $4,213,332.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $230.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $157.50 $358.5K 1.7K 946 PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $28.25 $28.05 $28.05 $175.00 $281.4K 1.3K 30 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.14 $2.13 $2.14 $50.00 $233.5K 28.1K 3.1K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $73.45 $73.3 $73.45 $200.00 $220.3K 400 40 PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $20.75 $20.55 $20.55 $175.00 $206.4K 5.9K 54

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 41,988,563, with PLTR's price up by 0.16%, positioned at $155.15.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $161.0.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $141. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HSBC keeps a Hold rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

