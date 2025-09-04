Booking Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $594,060, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,917,896.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3210.0 to $6850.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Booking Holdings stands at 52.62, with a total volume reaching 55.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Booking Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $3210.0 to $6850.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2269.2 $2238.5 $2269.2 $3210.00 $226.9K 3 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1725.0 $1692.0 $1692.0 $3850.00 $169.2K 3 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $1372.0 $1336.1 $1353.46 $4700.00 $135.3K 20 5 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $1372.0 $1336.3 $1353.2 $4700.00 $135.3K 20 8 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $1372.0 $1332.0 $1349.5 $4700.00 $134.9K 20 7

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 138,272, the price of BKNG is down -0.31% at $5565.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $6250.0.

* An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $6250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.