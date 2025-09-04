Spotlight on Super Micro Computer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer SMCI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $741,715, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,242,469.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $97.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $97.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $2.13 $1.96 $2.1 $38.00 $585.4K 0 2.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $68.00 $127.5K 2.4K 1.5K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.05 $68.00 $127.3K 2.4K 1.1K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.05 $4.9 $5.05 $68.00 $101.0K 2.4K 2.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $68.00 $76.5K 2.4K 1.6K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

With a trading volume of 14,473,825, the price of SMCI is up by 0.11%, reaching $40.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $48. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.