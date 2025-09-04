CoreWeave Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CoreWeave CRWV, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 82 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 37 are puts, totaling $3,419,135, and 45 are calls, amounting to $4,109,767.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $280.0 for CoreWeave, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CoreWeave's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CoreWeave's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.47 $75.00 $418.4K 1.6K 182 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $90.00 $350.4K 4.9K 1.2K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.45 $22.4 $22.4 $97.50 $224.0K 117 100 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $17.5 $17.0 $17.04 $85.00 $209.5K 320 152 CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.1 $20.55 $20.9 $110.00 $167.2K 4.5K 85

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CoreWeave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 12,477,268, with CRWV's price down by -1.66%, positioned at $88.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.8.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $116. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Neutral rating on CoreWeave with a target price of $65. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $168. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.