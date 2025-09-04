NVIDIA's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 212 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 70 are puts, for a total amount of $6,371,449 and 142, calls, for a total amount of $12,206,674.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $360.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 14943.91 with a total volume of 3,150,566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $25.9 $25.65 $25.8 $155.00 $335.4K 3.4K 130 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $17.8 $17.65 $17.75 $135.00 $177.5K 2.8K 242 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.65 $40.55 $40.65 $160.00 $138.2K 9.6K 212 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.6 $26.55 $26.55 $170.00 $132.7K 11.3K 81 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.8 $11.65 $11.7 $250.00 $99.4K 13.9K 212

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

With a trading volume of 85,567,213, the price of NVDA is up by 0.03%, reaching $170.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $218.2.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $214. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $212. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.