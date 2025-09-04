10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $9.00 $45.0K 12.0K 1.1K DOV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $200.00 $84.4K 10.2K 897 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $85.00 $46.3K 1.6K 878 LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $35.00 $176.0K 850 500 INOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $41.00 $38.0K 43 259 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $52.00 $53.0K 1.5K 160 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $130.00 $48.6K 135 90 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $500.00 $69.8K 92 60 CMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $400.00 $106.2K 71 30 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.00 $35.8K 6.6K 23

• Regarding ACHR ACHR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 12014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOV DOV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 422 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 10256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 498 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 1682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV LUV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INOD INOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE BE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 498 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $6980.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMI CMI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.2K, with a price of $3540.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 498 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 6695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

