10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $337.50 $48.0K 4.0K 8.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $220.00 $38.0K 19.7K 4.4K AEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $16.00 $165.0K 5.7K 2.9K BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $320.00 $33.7K 74 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $125.00 $41.6K 515 689 DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $115.00 $32.4K 2.8K 620 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $190.00 $32.3K 994 242 SBET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $10.00 $34.1K 203 211 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $30.00 $34.5K 24.6K 166 HAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $77.50 $42.6K 3.1K 123

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $337.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 428 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 19721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 5789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BURL BURL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $497.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DECK DECK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 2813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $3238.0 per contract. There were 994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $682.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 834 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 24657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAS HAS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $347.0 per contract. There were 3156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

