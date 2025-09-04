10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $175.00 $68.8K 39.4K 41.8K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $330.00 $334.5K 875 7.2K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $105.0K 16.4K 6.2K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $320.00 $35.5K 5.6K 5.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $30.00 $61.7K 27.0K 5.8K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $51.50 $57.2K 5.2K 5.0K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.50 $43.0K 241 2.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $150.00 $25.9K 3.0K 2.0K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $245.00 $62.0K 5.0K 1.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $68.4K 39.5K 1.5K

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 39491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.5K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 16429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 5693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 5100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 27024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 1081 contract(s) at a $51.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 5219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE HPE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1722 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 3051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $6225.0 per contract. There were 39560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

