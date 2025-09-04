Behind the Scenes of aTyr Pharma's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on aTyr Pharma ATYR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ATYR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for aTyr Pharma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $521,894, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $393,545.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $12.0 for aTyr Pharma, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in aTyr Pharma's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to aTyr Pharma's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

aTyr Pharma Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATYR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.4 $8.1 $8.3 $12.00 $164.3K 203 198 ATYR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.65 $9.00 $102.8K 1.3K 17 ATYR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.25 $1.1 $1.15 $2.50 $101.5K 3.3K 1.4K ATYR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.5 $3.00 $76.7K 23.4K 818 ATYR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.75 $2.00 $53.5K 33.4K 1.4K

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. The company has concentrated its research and development efforts on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. Its primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which targets NRP2 to resolve chronic inflammation that can cause to fibrosis. Efzofitimod has a novel mechanism of action for potentially treating lung inflammation and fibrosis.

Having examined the options trading patterns of aTyr Pharma, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of aTyr Pharma

Trading volume stands at 2,952,714, with ATYR's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $5.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About aTyr Pharma

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma with a target price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for aTyr Pharma, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.