Behind the Scenes of Archer Aviation's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Archer Aviation ACHR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Archer Aviation. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,868, and 7 calls, totaling $258,487.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $25.0 for Archer Aviation during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Archer Aviation stands at 12628.6, with a total volume reaching 11,073.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Archer Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.61 $2.59 $2.6 $10.00 $52.1K 22.6K 308 ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.01 $0.93 $0.94 $25.00 $47.0K 5.9K 864 ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.13 $0.1 $0.11 $7.50 $42.8K 11.7K 3.8K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.05 $0.94 $0.94 $25.00 $42.7K 5.9K 1.3K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $0.94 $0.92 $0.92 $25.00 $36.8K 5.9K 2.3K

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Archer Aviation's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 9,013,368, the price of ACHR is down by -1.01%, reaching $8.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Archer Aviation

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $18. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Archer Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.