Charter Communications Unusual Options Activity For September 04

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Charter Communications CHTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Charter Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $433,030, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $94,035.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $280.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.2 $14.3 $15.2 $210.00 $228.9K 52 150 CHTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $64.1 $33.5 $51.25 $250.00 $51.2K 0 0 CHTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $68.1 $37.7 $50.55 $270.00 $50.5K 51 0 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.4 $38.5 $38.5 $280.00 $46.2K 41 17 CHTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $1.9 $1.7 $1.8 $280.00 $35.2K 69 211

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charter Communications, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Charter Communications

Currently trading with a volume of 1,390,343, the CHTR's price is up by 0.11%, now at $261.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on Charter Communications

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $261.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $223. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

