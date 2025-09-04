Futu Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $328,225 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $275,111.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $190.0 for Futu Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Holdings options trades today is 376.17 with a total volume of 580.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $43.25 $42.4 $43.25 $145.00 $129.7K 1.8K 0 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $43.35 $43.25 $43.35 $145.00 $82.5K 1.8K 44 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $12.5 $11.65 $12.5 $190.00 $62.5K 166 160 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $11.75 $11.3 $11.75 $190.00 $58.7K 166 50 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $155.00 $51.9K 80 102

About Futu Holdings

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services, and interest income.

Futu Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,001,671, the FUTU's price is down by -2.58%, now at $188.94.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Futu Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Futu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Futu Holdings, targeting a price of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Futu Holdings with a target price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Futu Holdings with a target price of $232.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.