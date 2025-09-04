Spotlight on e.l.f. Beauty: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on e.l.f. Beauty ELF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ELF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for e.l.f. Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $885,817, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $701,543.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $175.0 for e.l.f. Beauty during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in e.l.f. Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to e.l.f. Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.5 $13.25 $13.37 $125.00 $491.1K 431 369 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.15 $9.24 $115.00 $339.6K 113 387 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $21.45 $20.75 $21.3 $125.00 $148.9K 260 70 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $11.25 $7.35 $11.3 $140.00 $113.0K 0 101 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $23.55 $22.6 $22.6 $115.00 $90.4K 51 52

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

e.l.f. Beauty's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,025,419, the price of ELF is up by 2.7%, reaching $133.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $132.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $137. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $134. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $128. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $114.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.