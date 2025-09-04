Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trade Desk TTD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $224,502, and 9 are calls, amounting to $508,579.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $110.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 2417.62, with a total volume reaching 1,606.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $50.00 $124.6K 2.8K 266 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.05 $8.95 $8.95 $50.00 $89.4K 2.8K 125 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.7 $9.65 $9.7 $55.00 $64.9K 1.8K 67 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.65 $7.9 $8.55 $45.00 $61.5K 644 36 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $6.6 $5.3 $5.3 $50.00 $58.8K 0 111

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk

With a trading volume of 2,854,044, the price of TTD is up by 0.24%, reaching $53.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $74.2.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $50. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $98. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $68. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.