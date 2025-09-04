A Closer Look at Arista Networks's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,760, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $756,609.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $195.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $195.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $62.2 $59.9 $61.17 $80.00 $189.6K 1.0K 4 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.0 $40.9 $43.3 $117.50 $116.9K 101 27 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.2 $21.7 $21.7 $120.00 $91.1K 3.7K 84 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.5 $45.2 $45.35 $100.00 $45.3K 3.9K 18 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.4 $21.0 $21.0 $130.00 $42.0K 712 25

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,830,042, the price of ANET is up 1.18% at $139.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $143. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $151.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.